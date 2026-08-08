Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow ahead of Batwara 1947 release

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are currently making headlines for their upcoming film Batwara 1947. Meanwhile, the two actors met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (August 7). The meeting took place at CM Yogi's official residence in Lucknow. He gifted idols of Hindu deities to Sunny and Preity, and the trio also posed for pictures together. CM Yogi later took to his X handle and shared pictures from the meeting.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Sharing pictures with the actors, CM Yogi on X wrote in Hindi, which translates in English as, "Had a courtesy meeting with renowned film actor Sunny Deol and actress Preity Zinta at the official residence in Lucknow today." Take a look below:

Earlier in the day, Preity and Sunny promoted their upcoming film Batwara 1947 in Lucknow. Sunny's son Karan Deol was also present at the event. Several videos from their Lucknow promotions were surfaced online.

The film is slated to hit theatres on August 14, 2026, during Independence Day week. The film will clash with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2.

Batwara 1947: About the film

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of India's Partition. The film explores a story of love, sacrifice and courage. Apart from Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in key roles.

Batwara 1947 cleared by CBFC

It must be noted that Batwara 1947 has reportedly been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any cuts or modifications. The makers dropped the trailer of the film on July 28, 2026. YouTube's logline reads, "Har insaan ka pehla mazhab MAA hai. #Batwara1947 Trailer Out Now. 14th August in cinemas near you." Watch the trailer below:

Batwara 1947 production details

The film marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol on screen after nearly three decades. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under Aamir Khan Productions. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar, and Santosh Sivan is serving as the DOP.

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Batwara 1947 trailer explores the human cost of partition with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta