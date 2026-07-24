Batwara 1947 undergoes CBFC scan; did Sunny Deol's partition drama face any cuts?

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947 has crossed an important milestone ahead of its release. The upcoming period drama has reportedly received a clean chit from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with no cuts suggested by the censor board.

Batwara 1947 gets CBFC clearance

According to sources, the film has been cleared without any modifications and is on track for its theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition, Batwara 1947 tells an emotional story of displacement, identity and survival. The film follows a Mohajir family that migrates to Lahore after Partition and moves into an abandoned Hindu home. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when they discover that an elderly Hindu woman still refuses to leave the house. What follows is a moving story of conflict, coexistence and human emotions during one of history's most painful chapters.

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Watch

The teaser of Batwara 1947 offers a haunting glimpse into the chaos and heartbreak of the 1947 Partition. Set against the backdrop of India's Independence, it captures the human cost of one of the country's most defining moments, highlighting the pain of separation, loss and forced migration, while reminding viewers that hope can endure even in the darkest of times.

With an intense background score and impactful dialogues, the teaser introduces Sunny Deol's character as a man who chooses humanity over hatred. Amid widespread violence and unrest, he stands as a symbol of resilience, courage and compassion. Watch the teaser of Batwara 1947 here:

Batwara 1947 cast and release date

The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also read: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta feature in Batwara 1947's soulful song Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram