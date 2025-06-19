Sunjay Kapur's funeral: Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan leave for Delhi Sanjay Kapoor's last rites are being performed today, i.e. on 19th June. Karisma Kapoor has left for Delhi from Mumbai. Her children were also seen with her.

New Delhi:

Senior actor Karisma Kapoor was seen in public for the first time after the death of her ex-husband and industrialist Sanjay Kapur. She was seen at Mumbai's private airport on Thursday with her children Samaira and Kian. She is spotted leaving for Delhi to attend Sanjay Kapur's last rites. On this occasion, her sister Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted at the airport. Yesterday, the Kapur family shared the news that Sanjay Kapur's last rites will be performed today, i.e. on June 19.

Sanjay died on this day

For the unversed, Sanjay Kapur died while playing a polo match in London on 12th June. It is being said that he suffered a heart attack, although some reports also say that this attack was due to a fly entering his mouth. At present, the exact cause behind his death has not been confirmed. On Thursday morning, Karisma and her two children were seen at a private airport in Mumbai. In a video that surfaced on social media, Karisma was seen in a white suit, her son Kian in a white kurta-pyjama and daughter Samaira also in a white suit. Apart from these, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also seen in white outfits.

The family released information about the funeral

Sanjay Kapur's funeral will be held at 5 pm on Thursday at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi. His family shared the information about the funeral by issuing a press note on Wednesday. It was said that the funeral had been delayed due to some legal formalities, especially due to his US citizenship. Apart from this, a prayer meeting will be held on June 22 at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi, which will be held between 4 and 5 pm. The note includes the names of Sanjay's mother, Rani Surinder Kapoor, wife Priya and children Safira and Azaarius. His ex-wife Karisma and their children Samaira and Kian have also been mentioned in it.

Sanjay and Karisma's marriage

Sanjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in the year 2003 and were blessed with two children, Samaira, who is 19 years old and Kian, who is 13 years old. The couple got divorced in the year 2016. Later in 2017, Sanjay married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azaarius. Sanjay Kapoor's untimely death has left his family and close ones in deep shock.

