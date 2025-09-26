Sunjay Kapur property dispute: In court, Karisma Kapoor's children claim attempt to 'fritter away the assets' In the Sunjay Kapur property dispute, senior advocate Jethmalani, representing Karisma Kapoor's children, told the Delhi High Court there's an attempt to hide documents and "fritter away the assets," in opposition to requests for confidentiality.

New Delhi:

The ongoing property dispute involving Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur, who was also a renowned businessman, has seen major developments in the Delhi High Court, with parties arguing the level of confidentiality required in handling crucial documents related to the case.

According to ANI, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, urged the court to ensure confidentiality in handling sensitive documents, noting that although the case is a partition suit, it has attracted wide attention. He suggested creating a mechanism to protect disclosures from the public domain.

On the other hand, senior advocate Jethmalani, representing the children of actress Karisma Kapoor, opposed this request for confidentiality. He raised concerns about the legitimacy of the trust and will involved in the case, accusing Priya Kapur's side of trying to hide important documents at the last minute.

Jethmalani argued that, as heirs, his clients have a right to know exactly what assets are involved and claimed that the confidentiality plea was merely an attempt to delay or reduce the assets. "My client is an inheritor. We must know what has been left out," he said, dismissing confidentiality as a "cloak to fritter away the assets."

What did the Delhi High Court say?

After hearing both sides, the Delhi High Court allowed Priya Kapur Sachdev to file the list of assets in a sealed cover to protect sensitive details. Both parties assured the court that the information would not be leaked to the media.

Moreover, the court ordered that a copy of the late Sunjay Kapur’s will be provided to his mother, Rani Kapur, ensuring she is kept informed of the estate’s proceedings. To maintain security and confidentiality, they will be placed in the custody of the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court.

(With ANI inputs)

