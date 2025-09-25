Sunjay Kapur property dispute case: Karisma Kapoor's children allege 'bank money wiped out' The counsel for Karisma Kapoor’s children opposed the NDA, demanded by Priya Sachdev Kapur, alleging that funds from the disclosed bank account was 'wiped out'.

New Delhi:

The family feud over industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estimated Rs 30,000 crore estate (according to multiple media reports) took another turn on Thursday, as the Delhi High Court questioned his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur’s insistence on a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before revealing details of his personal assets to his children from a previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.

Justice Jyoti Singh questioned the legality of seeking confidentiality in court proceedings. 'How much can go in a sealed cover? There is a limit to court proceedings. Show me the judgment that allows confidentiality,' she asked.

Ms Priya, who filed a petition seeking directions for Sunjay’s children and mother Rani Kapur to sign the NDA, said she was 'not shying away' from disclosing the assets but cited cybersecurity concerns and the sensitivity of financial details. She expressed frustration over media leaks and press conferences outside the court premises, saying, 'Why should the public at large have access to bank details?'

The counsel for Karisma Kapoor’s children opposed the NDA, alleging that funds from the disclosed bank account had already been depleted and arguing that an NDA would hinder their ability to question the will.

Justice Singh directed Ms Priya to submit the purported will, stressing the importance of transparency for filing written statements and replies in court.

The dispute centres on Sunjay’s March 21 will, which reportedly left his entire personal estate to Ms Priya. The children claim they were unaware of the will’s existence and are seeking a one-fifth share each of their father’s assets. Samaira and Kiaan Kapur are represented by their mother, with Kiaan, a minor, under her guardianship.

Ms Priya maintained that the suit is not maintainable, asserting her legal status as Sunjay’s widow and questioning the children’s claims, referencing their prolonged divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also sought details of the will, claiming she lost assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore and was 'left without a roof.'

The matter has been posted for further hearing on Friday.

