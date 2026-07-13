Sunila, wife of music legend Pyarelal Sharma, dies at 78; funeral held in Mumbai

New Delhi:

Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, the wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away on July 12. She was 78. Her death has left the music and film fraternity in mourning, with family members and close friends remembering her as 'Amma', a name by which she was affectionately known.

Several videos have been shared by Instant Bollywood, where the legendary music composer can be spotted near his building, surrounded by his family and friends.

Singer Priyanka Mitra shares the news

Singer Priyanka Mitra was among the first to announce Sunila Sharma's demise on social media. Sharing an emotional note, she wrote, 'It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Amma, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma. She bid farewell to this world on 12 July, surrounded by her family. Amma lived her life with simplicity, love and a spirit of service. She was a source of warmth and affection to everyone who knew her.'

According to the family, Sunila Sharma's last rites will be held on Monday at the Dattatreya Road Crematorium in Santacruz (West), Mumbai.

A constant pillar of support for Pyarelal Sharma

Although Sunila Sharma was not directly associated with the film industry, she remained a constant source of support throughout Pyarelal Sharma's illustrious career. She was not only his life partner but also his strongest pillar, accompanying him to music concerts, public events and television appearances over the years.

She was frequently seen alongside the veteran composer on popular singing reality shows, including Indian Idol 13, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Superstar Singer.

During the Laxmikant-Pyarelal Special episode of Indian Idol 13, a contestant and her mother presented Sunila with a handmade saree, a gesture that left her visibly emotional.

A lifelong companion to a music legend

Pyarelal Sharma is one of the best-known composers in the history of Hindi cinema. As a partner in the legendary Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, Pyarelal Sharma composed many memorable songs for Hindi cinema through the years.

In the incredible career journey that he had undertaken, Sunila Sharma was always beside him, providing constant encouragement both personally and professionally. The death of Sunila Sharma has been a tragic loss for an important family in the music industry of Hindi cinema.

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