Watch: Sunil Grover sleeps among the crowd at Ganga ghat, internet praises his simplicity

New Delhi:

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has gone viral after sharing a video of himself sleeping peacefully by the Ganga. He posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, "Taare Zameen Par," and fans can't stop talking about it.

Sunil Grover seen sleeping at Ganga ghats

In the video, Sunil is seen lying down and resting among a crowd at a ghat, without attracting any attention. The calm surroundings and his simple, unfiltered moment have won hearts online. Many social media users have praised his grounded nature. The exact location of the video, however, is not known.

How did fans react to Sunil Grover's video?

Fans lauded the actor-comedian's video, and wrote, "This is why you’re so loved", "Loads of love to you", "Best actor in the world", "Kya banda hai yr salute sir", "He is not man he has something super power I know", "Down to earth-man sunil grover", and others.

Sunil Grover was once asked whether constantly doing comedy ever leads to burnout. He said that he feels no pressure to slow down. Instead, he is eager to receive more love from audiences and keep working. “I don't feel any pressure; I am hungry for more love. I feel pressure rather when that love gets less. Slow and steady is fine, but I feel I am already slow enough, I don't want to go slower. Rather, I need to gather more pace. Main life mein khaali bahut raha hun, so mujhe iski keemat pata hai. Jis din ye na ho, tab mujhe problem hogi [I have had a lot of free time in life, so I understand its value. The day I do not have it, that's when I will have a problem],” the actor told Hindustan Times.

Sunil Grover's work front

On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen entertaining audiences in The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix alongside Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu also feature on the show as permanent guests.

Up next, the actor will be seen in Vvan: Force of the Forest. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The cast also includes Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anup Soni, Durgesh Kumar and Shweta Tiwari in pivotal roles. Vvan: Force of the Forest is slated to hit theatres on August 28, where it will face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

Also read: Sunil Grover mimics Aamir Khan on Kapil Sharma's show; impressed fans say, 'real se bhi real hain'