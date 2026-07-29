Suneil Anand, son of superstar Dev Anand, passes away; here's a look at films he starred in

New Delhi:

Actor Suneil Anand, son of superstar Dev Anand, has passed away at the age of 70. Suneil breathed his last in London on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, after suffering a heart attack. His family confirmed the news of his demise and requested privacy during the difficult time.

Born to Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik, Suneil grew up in one of Bollywood's most celebrated film families. He completed his education in the US before eventually entering the film industry. Before making his acting debut, Suneil worked closely with his father and assisted him on several directorial projects.

A look at Suneil Anand's films

For the unversed, Suneil made his acting debut with Anand Aur Anand in 1984. Directed by Dev Anand, the film also featured his father and Raj Babbar in key roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office. However, it received an IMDb rating of 6.1 from registered users.

He later starred in the 1986 film Car Thief, directed by Sameer Malkan, featuring Vijayata Pandit, Asha Parekh and Parikshit Sahni in important roles. The film was followed by the 1989 film Main Tere Liye, which was directed by Vijay Anand. Notably, Suneil’s acting career was short, despite working with several well-known names in the industry.

Suneil later tried his hand at filmmaking and made his directorial debut with Master, which was released in 2001, which he also produced. It also starred Ting Leung and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in key roles.

Suneil Anand passes away: Family issues statement

Dev Anand's granddaughter and Suneil Anand’s niece, Gina Narang, confirmed his death in an official statement. "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together."

For the unversed, Suneil's father, Dev Anand, was one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. He passed away in 2011 at the age of 88. During his illustrious career, he acted in and produced several critically acclaimed films. Some of his most popular works include Kala Bazar, Kala Pani, Guide, Prem Pujari, Johny Mera Naam, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, among others.

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Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, dies of heart attack at 70