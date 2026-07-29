Suneil Anand, Dev Anand's son, dies; a look at his family life and Bollywood roots

New Delhi:

Actor Suneil Anand, son of legendary actor Dev Anand, passed away in London after suffering a heart attack. His family confirmed the news in an official statement. Dev Anand's granddaughter and Suneil's niece, Gina Narang, also requested privacy as the family mourns his loss.

Following the news of his demise, many were curious to know more about the actor and his family. Here's a look at Suneil Anand's family life, including his father Dev Anand and mother Kalpana Kartik, who was also an actor.

About Suneil Anand's family

Suneil Anand was born on June 30 in Zurich, Switzerland, to legendary actor and filmmaker Dev Anand and actress Kalpana Kartik. Coming from a family deeply connected to Bollywood, he was exposed to films from a young age.

His father, Dev Anand, was one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars and had a career spanning several decades. He was known for films such as Guide, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam and Hare Rama Hare Krishna and remained a celebrated figure in the industry throughout his life.

However, legendary actor Dev Anand passed away in 2011 at the age of 88 due to a heart attack.

His mother, Kalpana Kartik, was also a popular actress who worked with Dev Anand in several films, including Baazi (1951) and Nau Do Gyarah (1957). Notably, she stepped away from acting after her 1957 film Nau Do Gyarah to focus on her family life as a homemaker and worked as an associate producer.

Suneil Anand's family issues statement on his demise

Confirming the news of Suneil Anand’s demise, his niece, Gina Narang, said in a statement, "With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together."

Suneil Anand's acting career

For the unversed, Suneil Anand made his acting debut with the 1984 film Anand Aur Anand. The film was directed by Dev Anand and featured the father-son duo together. During his acting career, Suneil Anand appeared in a few films, including Sameer Malkan's Car Thief and Vijay Anand's directorial Main Tere Liye. Moreover, he made his directorial debut in 2001 with the film Master.

After a short stint in the film industry, Suneil Anand mostly stayed away from the limelight and focused on managing his father Dev Anand's production house, Navketan Films, in Mumbai.

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Suneil Anand, son of superstar Dev Anand, passes away; here's a look at films he starred in