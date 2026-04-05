Sunanda Sharma reacts to Ghaziabad concert incident, urges no action against fan: 'Mera reaction bhi bahot...'

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma recently performed at RKGIT College in Ghaziabad, where she had to halt her concert after a fan unexpectedly climbed onto the stage and tried to touch her feet. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the Duji Vaar Pyaar singer quickly walking off the stage and screaming.

However, on Sunday, the singer took to her Instagram handle to respond to the Ghaziabad concert incident. She explained what happened and also urged authorities not to take action against the fan.

Sunanda Sharma reacts to Ghaziabad concert incident

In the video, Sunanda Sharma said, "Kal RKGIT, Ghaziabad college mein thodi si mishappening ho gayi jab hum log gaa rahe the. Main stage par thi aur mera dhyaan kahin aur tha. Achanak ek student stage par aa gaya aur kisi ko pata hi nahi chala ki woh kaise chadh gaya. Sab dar gaye, main bhi dar gayi. Mera reaction bhi stage par kaafi loud tha jab woh achanak aa gaya. (Yesterday at RKGIT College in Ghaziabad, there was a small mishap while we were performing. I was on stage and my attention was elsewhere. Suddenly, a student came onto the stage, and no one realised how he got there. Everyone got scared, and I was frightened too. My reaction on stage was quite loud when he suddenly appeared.)

She captioned the video post as, "Kayi baar kisi ka Pyaar jataane ka tarika galat ho jaata hai." Take a look below:

She also mentioned that the college management has taken action against the student. However, she requested them to be forgive him, as she believes he didn't have any bad intentions.

About Sunanda Sharma

For the unversed, Sunanda Sharma is a popular Punjabi singer and actress. She made her singing debut with song 'Billi Akh' in 2016. Over the years, she has delivered several hit songs which includes Duji Vaar Pyaar, Mummy Nu Pasand, Tere Naal Nachna, Chandigarh Ka Chokra.

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