Suman Kalyanpur dies at 89: Iconic songs that defined the playback legend's career

New Delhi:

The passing of veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur at the age of 89 has left music lovers revisiting a voice that quietly shaped some of Indian cinema's most memorable melodies. She breathed her last on May 31 at her residence in Mumbai, bringing an end to a remarkable musical journey that spanned several decades.

Born as Suman Hemmadi, she recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Assamese, Bhojpuri and Odia. While she sang thousands of songs across her career, a handful of tracks continue to hold a special place among listeners and remain part of the soundtrack of several generations.

Suman Kalyanpur's most memorable songs

"Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche"

One of the most recognisable songs associated with Suman Kalyanpur, this lively duet with Mohammed Rafi from Brahmachari became hugely popular and remains a staple of classic Bollywood playlists even today.

"Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se"

Playful, energetic and instantly catchy. Her duet with Mohammed Rafi carried a youthful charm that helped make the song a lasting favourite among old Hindi film music listeners.

"Na Tum Hamen Jano"

Considered one of the most graceful songs of her career, the track continues to be admired for its understated elegance and soothing mood. Many listeners still associate the song closely with her distinctive singing style.

"Mera Pyar Bhi Tu Hai"

Her duet with Mukesh remains among the most loved romantic songs from the 1960s. The composition blended beautifully with the emotional warmth both singers brought to the recording.

"Parbaton Ke Pedon Par Shaam Ka Basera Hai"

A timeless duet with Mohammed Rafi, the song captured the beauty of nature and romance with remarkable simplicity. It is often counted among the finest songs in her catalogue.

"Tumhi Mere Meet Ho"

Among her most admired early songs, this duet remains popular for its sincerity and old-world musical charm. The track continues to find listeners across generations.

Suman Kalyanpur's career began in the 1950s and went on to leave a lasting imprint on Indian playback music. She worked with some of the biggest composers and singers of her era and recorded hundreds of songs that continue to be revisited by music enthusiasts.

For many listeners, her voice represented a quieter kind of magic. Not loud. Not dramatic. Just deeply melodic, warm and unforgettable. Even as the industry mourns her passing, her songs continue to live on, one melody at a time.