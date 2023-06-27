Suhana Khan to star with Shah Rukh Khan for her debut film; reports

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan

After collaborating with his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in his daughter Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. According to media reports, the film will be directed by Sujoy Gosh and produced by Siddarth Anand.

A report in Pinkvilla stated that Shah Rukh Khan will also co-produce Suhana Khan's first film. The report further said King Khan will reunite with Sujoy Gosh after Badlaa which starred Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is said to be an action thriller and other details are kept under wraps.

The report also said Shah Rukh Khan has a vision to create unique action set pieces and Siddharth Anand is popular for his action films. The duo is collaborating to create something of an international level.

Talking about the roles, the report said Shah Rukh's screentime in the film is likely to be on the lines of his role Jehangir Khan in the 2016 Gauri Shinde film Dear Zindagi.

Suhana Khan will make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies and Sujoy Gosh's film will be her first film on the big screens co-starring her superstar father. Shah Rukh Khan is soon to launch a web series directed by Aryan Khan. If reports are to be believed, the series will see Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johan in cameo appearances.

Fans couldn't keep after the reports of Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Suhana Khan began circulating. One user wrote, "Great going little one. Your talent will shine & excel so much in these two films I am sure that all the rest of the finest directors will stand in line to do a film with you in the nearest future, Insha Allah. You will show your worth." Another user wrote, "Keeping fan war aside wishing the gorgeous princess all the very best for her grand debut in the Indian movie industry. Stay blessed."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Latest Entertainment News