Subway Surfers was inspired by this animated film: Deets inside Did you know that the popular mobile game 'Subway Surfers' is highly inspired by this animated short film? Read on to find out the details.

New Delhi:

Even if you are not a game lover, you must have heard or played 'Subway Surfers', once in your lifetime. 'Subway Surfers' is one of the most popular endless runner mobile games in the world, which has entertained millions with its vibrant graphics, cool characters, and thrilling chases. But did you know that the game's core idea was actually inspired by an animated short film? Read on to know the details.

What is the name of the film?

The creators of the 'Subway Surfers' mobile game, Kiloo and SYBO Games, were reportedly inspired by their own short film titled 'Trainbombing'. The animated film was released by SYBO Studios before the game was developed. For those who may not know, the film features a teenager spray-painting trains and escaping from a security guard and his dog. The story of the animated short film is similar to the gameplay of Subway Surfers.

Subway Surfers was highly inspired by this short film

Interestingly, the rebellious spirit, graffiti art, and the fast-paced chase shown in the animated film laid the visual and conceptual foundation for the mobile game. The game's lead character, Jake, has many similarities with the character mentioned in the film 'Trainbombing', including the guy with the hoodie and spray can, to the iconic escape on the railway tracks. Since its launch in 2012, Subway Surfers has become a global sensation, breaking records with over 100 crore downloads on the Google Play Store.

(Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY)Screengrab of Subway Surfers' Google Play Store page

Where can you watch this animated short film?

The five-minute-long animated short film 'Trainbombing' is available to stream on social media and online video sharing platform YouTube for free. According to the given information, the animated film was produced by Michelle Nardone. Written and directed by Bodie Jahn Mulliner and Sylvester Rishoj Jensen. The music and sound were provided by Thomas Ahlmark and Feanor Engemann.

Also Read: Heads of State X review: Know what netizens have to say about Priyanka Chopra-John Cena's action thriller