Subhash Chai shares health update after hospitalisation, says 'all is well now'

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Sunday took to his X (formerly called Twitter) handle and shared his latest health update with his fans. He was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to health concerns on Saturday. In his latest post, he also thanked his fans for their love and well-wishers. ''I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you,'' he wrote in his post.

Earlier, a statement from Chai's team confirmed that the filmmaker was

"absolutely fine" and that his hospitalisation was for a routine check-up, with no cause for concern. A close source to Chai's family further explained that the filmmaker undergoes an annual check-up to monitor his health due to his busy schedule.

"Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it's important to do all checkups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors can do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine," the source told ANI.

Subhash Ghai, a celebrated filmmaker, is best known for creating numerous iconic Bollywood hits such as Kalicharan, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal, among others. His contribution to Indian cinema has been unparalleled, with his films leaving a lasting legacy.

Ghai recently made headlines at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he showcased his docu-drama Gandhi: A Perspective and his book 'Karma's Child'.

