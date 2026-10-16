Street Fighter X reviews are out now as Vidyut Jammwal makes Hollywood debut alongside Jason Momoa

The much-awaited action film Street Fighter has arrived in theatres, bringing the popular video game franchise to the big screen. The film has drawn attention in India for another reason: it marks Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal's Hollywood debut. With its high-energy fights, familiar characters and a global ensemble cast, the live-action adaptation is now open to audiences, and early reactions from viewers and critics are beginning to emerge on X.

Street Fighter X reviews: What are viewers saying?

See the X reactions here:

Vidyut Jammwal makes his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim

Known for his martial arts skills and action roles in Indian cinema, Vidyut steps into the world of Street Fighter as Dhalsim, one of the franchise’s recognisable characters. The role gives the actor an opportunity to bring his physical training and action experience to an international production.

Director Kitao Sakurai has spoken positively about Vidyut’s portrayal, highlighting the actor’s understanding of the character and the authenticity he brings to the role. For Vidyut, the film marks a new chapter in his career, taking his action-star image beyond Indian cinema and into a well-known global franchise.

Cast and makers of Street Fighter

Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, the film features Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. The ensemble also includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog, Roman Reigns as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki and Eric André as Don Sauvage.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is based on Capcom’s popular fighting game franchise. The screenplay is written by Sakurai and T.J. Fixman. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Takayuki Nakayama and Stefan Makhoul, with Legendary Pictures and Capcom behind the project.

Street Fighter worldwide release

Street Fighter is released in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026. The film is set in 1993 and follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken as Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. However, what begins as a battle between skilled fighters soon leads to a larger conspiracy that forces them to confront their pasts. The film is also being released in dubbed versions in India, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

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