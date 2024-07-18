Stree 3: Dinesh Vijan confirms script ‘already written’ with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dinesh Vijan confirms Stree 3 script ‘already written’ with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

Ahead of the release of ‘Stree 2’, producer Dinesh Vijan revealed that the next instalment in his beloved horror-comedy series is already scripted and set to hit theatres soon.

‘Stree’, which revolves around a haunted small town, debuted in 2018 to both commercial success and critical acclaim. Its popularity led Vijan to expand his horror-comedy universe with films like ‘Roohi’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Munjya’. Speaking at the trailer launch of ‘Stree 2’, Vijan outlined his vision for this expansive movie universe. Recently, “Munjya”, based on Marathi folklore and featuring a fresh cast including Abhay Verma and Sharvari, proved to be a box office success.

In Stree 2, we delve deeper into the backstory and connections that Stree established, answering many questions. Following this, 'Thama' will be the next film in the series, details of which will be revealed later. Stree 3 is already scripted, ensuring a shorter wait between releases, the producer revealed to reporters.

The upcoming sequel to 'Stree' will see most of the original cast returning, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, set for release on August 15. In the upcoming sequel Stree 2, the protagonists who unravelled the mystery of the female ghost in the first film now confront a new supernatural threat: Sarkata, a ghost with only a head. The movie will also explore the enigmatic character portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor. Dinesh Vijan, head of Maddock Films, assured fans that this instalment will be their most entertaining yet.

“It is bigger, madder, crazier. The trailer is only 10 per cent because it has a lot of visual effects in it and we want to leave that for the theatre but if you come, it is Maddock’s most ‘paisa vasool’ film for two hours and 20 minutes… We will see the popcorns fly, that’s how sure we are,” Dinesh added.

