Stray Kids script history after BTS, BLACKPINK & TXT to chart an album in Billboard 200 for 3 weeks

Stray Kids’ new album is still going strong on the Billboard 200!

Earlier this month, Stray Kids’ latest album (5-STAR)” debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, making Stray Kids the first K-pop artist in history to have all three of their first chart entries debut at No. 1. The following week, the album stayed strong at No. 6, making it Stray Kids’ first album to spend two weeks in the top 10.

Billboard revealed that (5-STAR)” was now spending its third consecutive week on the Billboard 200 at No. 12, making it Stray Kids’ first album to spend three weeks in the top 20. Notably, Stray Kids is only the third K-pop boy group ever to chart an album for three weeks in the top 12—and only the fourth K-pop artist overall, following BTS, BLACKPINK, and TXT.

(5-STAR)” also continued to rank high on several other Billboard charts this week. The album took No. 2 on the World Albums chart, in addition to sweeping the No. 3 spot on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart and it also climbed back up to No. 5 on the Tastemaker Albums chart.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids charted at No. 12 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 23rd non-consecutive week on the chart. Finally, the group’s latest title track “S-Class” stayed strong at No. 9 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, No. 59 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and No. 98 on the Global 200.

The group recently announced the 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023, which will take place across four domes. The tour will kick off at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka and continue at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, Kyocera Dome in Osaka, KSPO Dome in Seoul, and the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. The S-Class singers are scheduled to perform at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on September 30 and October 1, 2023. The dates coincide with the three-day Chuseok festival will take place from September 28-30 this year. Chuseok is South Korea’s biggest festival, during which people celebrate the mid-autumn harvest season by meeting and celebrating with families.

Both Korean and International fans commented on how upsetting the dates were for the KSPO Dome Tour. Many shared their concerns about the singers’ hectic schedules as well, such as their participation in the KCON LA festival that will be held from August 18 to 20 this year.

