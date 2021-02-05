SSR Death Probe: NCB arrests celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala, businessman Karan Sajnani

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT NCB arrests celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala, businessman Karan Sajnani

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made two arrests on Friday. NCB, the agency that is investigating the narcotics angle in the actor's death case, arrested celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani. The two were taken into custody on Thursday and after hours of interrogation, the two were arrested in connection with the drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput, have been arrested: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

On Thursday, NCB had arrested another drug peddlers as well. The NCB official revealed that they have arrested a person named Jagtap Singh Anand who is connected to Karamjeet Singh. Singh was arrested earlier in connection to peddling drugs.

"Narcotics Control Bureau makes another arrest of one Jagtap Singh Anand in connection with drug cases related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He is associated with another accused Karamjeet Singh who was arrested earlier," NCB official said.

Celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and businessman Karan Sajnani accused in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death also brought to NCB office: NCB official #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found allegedly hanging at his duplex rented flat in a posh building in Bandra, triggering a massive furore in Bollywood and political circles. While his death probe was taken over from Mumbai Police by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and NCB are investigating the financial and narcotics angles.

Many arrests have been made in connection to this case. Last year, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were also arrested and sent into judicial custody. While Rhea got bail after a month of staying in jail, Showick was released after almost two months.