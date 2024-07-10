SS Rajmouli, Prabhas' 'Bahubali' completes 9 years, interesting facts about the magnum opus

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali: The Beginning' all-time blockbuster movie completes 9 years.

'Baahubali: The Beginning' directed by well-known director SS Rajamouli was released on July 10, 2015. The film had a huge star cast of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and others in prominent roles. Today, July 10, 2024, it's the ninth anniversary of the movie 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. South film industry actor Prabhas starrer in this movie changed the Indian cinema with its unique storytelling, visualization and greatest grandeur. MM Keeravani was the music composer in the movie.

The Breakthrough

SS Rajamouli through his directorial 'Baahubali: The Beginning' inspired many other filmmakers to break the language barriers. This was the first Telugu film that did a commendable job at the box office. Many people thought the director's efforts would go in vain as he decided to release the film in Hindi language too. But Rajamouli proved everyone wrong with his work.

No wonder, it was a fictional work yet the director presented it in such a way that one was seeing the history. Actor Prabhas played the role of Amarendra Baahubali and Rana Daggubati portrayed the villain character. The movie was such a massive hit that resulted in opened the doors for 'Pan India', encouraging other filmmakers to come out from the regional barrier.

Stellar Acting

Baahubali: The Beginning involved many fantastic scenes that were played by the actors. Those scenes are still alive in the minds of the people. The first scene is where Baahubali aka Prabhas, is lifted by Ramya Krishana over a running river just by her hands, which were pointing towards the kingdom of Mahishmati. The other scene was where Baahubali lifts the shivling on his shoulders showing how powerful he is.

Box Office Collection

With the release of 'Baahubali: The Beginning', Indian cinema rose to a higher level and the film earned a huge profit worldwide. Just on its first day of release in India, the movie gained Rs 50 crore in all languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi). In the first week, SS Rajamouli's directorial became the first Telugu film alone to gain around Rs 66.5 crore.

Talking about worldwide, 'Baahubali: The Beginning' became the second-highest Indian movie crossing the mark of Rs 600 crore. It was so successful that afterwards, the movie made Prabhas a global star and SS Rajamouli a universal director.

About the film

Baahubali: The Beginning is a story that revolves around the kingdom of Mahismati. Shivudu later on fell in love with a woman who was a young warrior. When he tries to impress her, Shivudu comes to know about his family's legacy and then, he trains himself to face the enemies.

Baahubali's legacy remains not just in the story itself but also in the amazing moments that Prabhas brilliantly showed. Currently, the great actor Prabhas is enjoying the success of his recently released movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The actor has continuously given blockbuster films such as the record-breaking Baahubali franchise, Salaar and Saaho and now he is ruling at the box office. His dedication and love for the art has made him a superstar at the global level.