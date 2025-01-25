Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
SS Rajamouli's next to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mahesh Babu? Find out here

Speculations about Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu sharing the same screen space in SS Rajamouli's next film began after the actors commented on a recent social media post by the filmmaker. Check out what actually happened.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 14:22 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 14:22 IST
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her next film titled The Bluff.

After months of speculation, SS Rajamouli seems to have confirmed his upcoming project with superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29. Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a video, which was anything but ordinary. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot. Mahesh Babu took to the comments section to react to the post as he responded with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster Pokiri. His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself."

See the post:

Not only this, Priyanka Chopra, who recently hinted at a 'new chapter' in her life while in Hyderabad, also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented 'finally' under the post. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently voiced Mufasa in the Telugu version of the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King features comedian Brahmanandam, who voices the character of Pumbaa, and actor Ali, who lends his voice to the mischievous Timon.

In the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan take on the roles of Simba and young Mufasa.

(With ANI inputs)

