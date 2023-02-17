Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@SSRAJAMOULI SS Rajamouli discusses how Mayabazar and Braveheart influenced RRR

In a recent interview with a global publication, the director of RRR ("Rise, Roar, Revolt"), SS Rajamouli, revealed the inspiration behind the global superhit film. He stated that two classic Telugu films, Mayabazar and Braveheart, influenced him to direct RRR. The blockbuster, helmed by Rajamouli, has won 15 prestigious international awards so far. The Telugu film recently won the Golden Globe Award for 2023 and is nominated for an Oscar in 2023. While Rajamouli was prompted to write Bheem's song by Mel Gibson's Braveheart, Mayabazar provided him the confidence to produce RRR.

Starring Jr. NTR and Ramcharan as the main leads, RRR's popular song Naatu Naatu (Nacho Nacho, the Hindi version) is just one step away from winning the Oscar in 2023. The song "Naatu Naatu" was recreated in several languages, and people performed the hookstep, making it a huge internet hit. The two actresses, Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, presented the Oscar nominations.

The movie premiered in March 2022, gained quick popularity and rose to the top of the box office in India. The movie did well domestically as well as abroad, where it made outstanding sums. The epic film RRR by Rajamouli was a breakthrough triumph in America and Japan, equating to a whopping $150 million, out of which $14 million came from North America alone. Later, the film was made available on Netflix.



The film also starred Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in short roles.

