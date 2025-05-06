SRK's humorous take on Met Gala 2025 blue carpet is hard to miss, Sabyasachi speaks about his aura | Watch Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to feature on the Met Gala blue carpet. He opted for a Sabyasachi's all black look for his debut appearance.

New Delhi:

Bollywood royalty has reached the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan scripted history as he became the first Indian actor to feature at the Met. On his debut appearance, the Bollywood superstar opted for an all-black look designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who was also alongside Shah Rukh, making an appearance at the Met Gala 2025. The actor was giving a complete kingly vibe today. He completed his look with golden jewellery. The stylish black stick and glasses added glamour to his look. Now, two videos from the biggest event in the fashion world are going viral on the internet. While in one of them, the superstar can be seen flaunting his wits, in the second, he won over people but introducing himself to the foreign media.

Shah Rukh Khan's wit at Met Gala blue carpet

Shah Rukh gave an interview after his Met Gala 2025 debut and was asked about his reaction after making history. 'I don't know about history, but I am extremely nervous and excited. It was Sabyasachi who convinced me to come here. I have not done too many read carpets, so I am a bit shy, but it's wonderful to be here.' The anchor then asked that the carpet is blue, so was the superstar any less nervous and Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh! He had his wits around his sleeves. 'Oh! Now I am absolutely alright. Now it's all okay.'

Shah Rukh Khan went to the Met Gala for his kids

'For me, the most exciting thing is that I have little kids, who are excited for Met. I don't know if I would have come here on my own, but when Sabyasachi suggested I should come then they were all excited and said, 'Waao, they called you!' So I am here,' the actor further added.

Shah Rukh Khan introduced himself

Shah Rukh was seen approaching foreign media who requested that to introduce himself in a video taken during his blue carpet stroll, just after striking his famous Mai Hoon Na pose. 'Hello, I'm Shah Rukh, the actor said in surprise. He is then asked to introduce his designer and the evening's attire by the guy behind the camera. He continued by introducing Sabyasachi and discussing the outfit's inspiration.

Sabyasachi spoke about Shah Rukh Khan aura

The ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who made his second Met Gala appearance today, spoke about the aura of the Bollywood superstar. 'Just for the content, Shah Rukh Khan is the most famous Indian man in the world and his fan following is legendary. We nearly had a stampede today while coming out of the hotel today and when you get a man like this on a red carpet like this, then I think representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan,' the designer said.

