Srikanth wins Best Hindi Feature Film at National Awards; Alaya F, director Tushar Hiranandani react

New Delhi:

The Srikanth team is celebrating one of the biggest achievements of its journey after the Rajkummar Rao-starrer won the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and jointly produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films, the biographical drama received India's highest cinematic honour nearly a year after its release.

Inspired by the life story of the entrepreneurial spirit of Srikanth Bolla, the movie touched hearts in its ability to tell a story that is inspiring without being melodramatic. Rajkummar Rao received praise for his acting, as well as the movie’s writing in general and its portrayal of people with disabilities.

Tushar Hiranandani reflects on a dream realised

For director Tushar Hiranandani, the award carries special significance. Long before making his directorial debut, he had been trying to secure the rights to Srikanth Bolla's life, believing it was a story that deserved to be told. Years later, that dream has culminated in a National Award.

Reacting to the honour, Hiranandani said, 'I'm overwhelmed and so grateful. A National Award is something every filmmaker dreams of, and to receive it for Srikanth makes it even more special because this film was always made from a place of belief. Srikanth Bolla's life reminds us that the biggest barriers are often the ones society creates, not the ones we are born with. This honour belongs to him, to Rajkummar Rao who gave his heart and soul to the role, to our writers, producers, cast and crew, and to every person who believed this story deserved to be told with honesty. I hope this recognition encourages more stories that celebrate resilience without seeking sympathy. Today feels like a victory for everyone who refuses to accept limitations.'

Nidhi Parmar calls it a deeply personal victory

Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani said the recognition was a validation of the faith the team had in the project from the very beginning. She added that Srikanth was never just another film, but a story they wanted to tell with honesty, sensitivity and heart.

She said, 'This award feels incredibly personal because Srikanth was never just another film for us. From the day we decided to tell Srikanth Bolla's story, we knew we were taking on a story that deserved honesty, sensitivity and heart. To see it receive the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is humbling. Above all, this honour belongs to Srikanth, whose courage and optimism continue to inspire all of us. We hope this recognition encourages more filmmakers to champion stories that matter.'

Alaya F says the film was always special

Alaya F, who played Veera Swathi, Srikanth Bolla's wife, also shared her joy over the film's National Award win. She said the recognition was a reminder that stories told with sincerity always find their audience.

She said, 'I'm so incredibly happy for the entire team of Srikanth. This film was always special to all of us because it was about hope, resilience and the belief that no dream is too big. To see it receive the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is an incredible feeling. It's a reminder that honest stories, told with sincerity, always find their place. It is truly an honour to have been a part of this film, and this recognition is a wonderful validation for everyone who poured their heart into bringing it to life, and most importantly, for Srikanth, whose journey continues to inspire so many of us.'

About Srikanth and where to watch

Released in May 2024, Srikanth stars Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar. The film chronicles the remarkable journey of visually impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, who overcame social and institutional barriers to establish Bollant Industries. Viewers who missed it in cinemas can now stream Srikanth on Netflix.

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