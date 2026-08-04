Spider-Man: Brand New Day leads box office on August 3; The Odyssey and Jana Nayagan continue steady run

New Delhi:

Hollywood film Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office, extending its remarkable run on its first Monday. The Tom Holland-led superhero film has emerged as the biggest draw in cinemas, while Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Vijay's Jana Nayagan continue to attract audiences.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day day 5 box office

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 23.80 crore on its fifth day (Monday). Although the earnings dipped from Sunday's impressive Rs 77.75 crore, the film has maintained a strong hold after its opening weekend. Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 281.75 crore, putting it within touching distance of the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film sees Tom Holland return as Spider-Man alongside Zendaya and Jon Bernthal.

Global box office

The superhero film has also delivered an exceptional performance worldwide. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly grossed USD 927 million (approximately Rs 8,894 crore) globally, making it one of Marvel Studios' biggest openings. It currently ranks as the second-highest opening for a Marvel film, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Jana Nayagan slows after second weekend

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has entered its second week in cinemas. On its second Monday, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore, down from Rs 10.70 crore on Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 179.45 crore, continuing its successful run despite the arrival of major Hollywood releases.

The Odyssey remains steady

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is continuing its impressive theatrical run. On its 18th day in cinemas, the epic drama collected Rs 2 crore on its third Monday after earning Rs 5.65 crore on Sunday. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 151.85 crore, reflecting a steady hold despite strong competition.

Srinivasa Mangapuram

Srinivasa Mangapuram continued its theatrical run with a predictable drop on its second day. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu film collected Rs 0.94 crore on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 2.19 crore. Despite the decline after its opening day, the film has maintained steady occupancy and will look to benefit from word of mouth in the coming days.

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