Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominates box office as Oh My Dog, DC: The Bloody Valentine open in theatres

New Delhi:

The box office has several films competing for audiences this weekend, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continuing its strong run alongside Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Oh My Dog and the South Indian film DC: The Bloody Valentine have opened in theatres, adding two new releases to the weekend line-up.

While Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains well ahead in terms of overall earnings, the two new films have recorded different starts in their first two days. Here is a look at how the three films have performed at the box office so far.

How Oh My Dog started

Pankaj Tripathi’s Oh My Dog was released in theatres on August 7. The film's story revolves around the emotional bond between a human and a dog. However, it did not have a particularly strong start at the box office.

It earned Rs 90 lakh on its opening day, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday. With this, its total collection has reached Rs 2 crore.

DC: The Bloody Valentine collection

The South Indian film DC: The Bloody Valentine was also released on August 7, alongside Oh My Dog. However, the film had a better opening compared with Oh My Dog. It earned Rs 4.40 crore on its first day and collected Rs 6.70 crore on Saturday. This takes its total collection to Rs 11.10 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its dominance

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been performing strongly at the box office since its release. The film earned Rs 31 crore on Saturday, taking its total India collection to Rs 381.11 crore.

With Sunday expected to bring another strong turnout, the film could add significantly to its overall collection.

The Odyssey box office collection

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has also continued its run at the box office. Around 23 days after its release, the film earned Rs 4.77 crore on Saturday, taking its total India collection to Rs 165.40 crore. The film has also continued to perform well at the worldwide box office.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day continuing to lead the box office, the weekend has brought mixed results for the newer releases. DC: The Bloody Valentine has opened stronger than Oh My Dog, while The Odyssey continues to hold its ground in theatres.

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