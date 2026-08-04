Spider-Man: Brand New Day achieves what Avengers: Endgame couldn't hold on to; here's the new record

New Delhi:

The latest Spider-Man film collected USD 360 million across cinemas in the United States and Canada during its opening weekend, overtaking the USD 357 million earned by Avengers: Endgame in 2019. With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has registered the biggest opening weekend in North American box office history.

The film has also enjoyed a remarkable start globally. In its first five days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed USD 927 million (approximately Rs 9,550 crore) worldwide, putting it on course to become one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year.

Sunday collections exceeded estimates

Sony had initially projected that the film would collect around USD 355 million from 4,487 theatres across North America, just below the record set by Avengers: Endgame. However, stronger-than-expected ticket sales on Sunday helped the film surpass the milestone.

Before Avengers: Endgame, no Hollywood film had crossed the USD 300 million mark during its opening weekend in North America.

Spider-Man: No Way Home had also made history

Tom Holland's previous outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, also delivered a record-breaking performance during the pandemic. Released in December 2021, it opened to USD 260 million domestically and went on to earn nearly USD 1.9 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films in history.

Strong run continues in India

The film is also performing exceptionally well in India. According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 23.80 crore on its fifth day (Monday), after collecting Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 336.91 crore, while the India net collection stands at Rs 281.75 crore.

The film has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood release in India during its opening week and the second highest-grossing film of 2026 in its opening week, behind Dhurandhar 2. It has also secured a place among the top 10 biggest opening-week performers in Indian box office history, across both Bollywood and Hollywood releases.

About the film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza ColOn-Zayas. Blending emotional storytelling with large-scale action, the latest instalment explores Peter's new life after the world has forgotten his identity, while introducing fresh challenges that set the stage for the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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