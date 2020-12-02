South Korea’s Parliament passes 'BTS Law' ahead of Jin’s bday; allows delayed military enlistment

Image Source : TWITTER/@BTSANALYTICS South Korea’s Parliament passes 'BTS Law' ahead of Jin’s bday

As required by the Korean Military Law, most male idols are forced to put their music careers on hold temporarily to enlist in the Korean military for about 20 months by the age of 28. However, here is good news for Kpop band BTS's fans. South Korea's Parliament has passed a new 'BTS Law' ahead of one of the members Jin's birthday which allows them to delay military enlistment. Thanks to this new law, Jin and Suga, who are on the brink of turning 28 years old, will continue entertaining their audience with their music. Fans were fearful that the two will soon leave to report on duty, leaving them without their music.

Jin will be celebrating his 28th birthday on December 4th. Earlier during a news conference in February, Jin had said, "As a Korean, it’s natural. And someday, when duty calls, we’ll be ready to respond and do our best." But now, BTS Law has been passsed with allows them to delay their enlisting.

If the BTS members make use of this BTS Law, this will be the first time a military exception will be made. However, similiar exceptions have been made earlier for for top athletes and accomplished classical musicians and ballet dancers.

On a related note, BTS have once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Life Goes On", the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition). The song, a soothing melody reflecting the state of life under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding -- is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs.