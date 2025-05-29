When this South Indian actor played 45 roles in a single film, was included in the Guinness World Records You must have seen in films that many actors play double and triple roles, while some actors play various characters in a film, but today we will talk about an actor who has played 45 roles in a single film.

The South film industry has always surprised the audience with its unique stories and strong acting. In this series, let's have a look at a Malayalam film, where an actor played not two or three, but 45 different characters. This actor is neither Rajinikanth, nor Kamal Haasan, nor Govinda. Can you guess who this artist is? Although Kamal Haasan's name comes first to mind, who surprised people by playing 10 roles in 'Devasthanam', this record has also been broken and is in the name of Johnson George.

Johnson George played 45 roles in a single movie

Johnson created history by playing 45 roles simultaneously in the Malayalam film 'Aaranu Njan'. The film was released in the year 2018 and even though it was not successful at the box office, it remained in the news due to its unique presentation. The film was directed by PR Unnikrishnan. 'Aaranu Njan' is recorded in the Guinness World Records and this film is special because Johnson portrayed many historical and influential characters like Mahatma Gandhi, Jesus Christ, Swami Vivekananda and Leonardo da Vinci on screen. Jayachandran Thagjikaran and Muhammad Neelambur are also seen with him in this film, which is about 1 hour 47 minutes long.

Johnson sets world record

No one has been able to break this achievement of Johnson George to date. If you want to see something different and amazing, then 'Aaranu Njan' can be a great experience for you. The Malayalam film 'Aaranu Njan' is a unique and mind-boggling drama film, which is woven around self-discovery and questions of existence. In this film, actor Johnson George has registered his name in the Guinness World Record by playing 45 different characters simultaneously. The music and songs of the film effectively present the emotions and message of the film.

How is the story?

The main story of the film is about a man known as the Globe Man. This character travels around the world and carries a globe on his shoulder, which symbolises his identity and purpose. One day, he stands in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue and suddenly realises that he has become Gandhi. After this experience, he realised that he can absorb various historical and cultural personalities. In the film, he transforms into 45 different characters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jesus Christ, Swami Vivekananda and Leonardo da Vinci. Through every character, the film raises the question, 'Who am I?' and 'What is my true identity?'

