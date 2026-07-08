'Rajkummar has done an incredible job': Sourav Ganguly lauds first look of his biopic

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly in Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story was unveiled on Wednesday (July 8) to mark the former cricketer's birthday. Along with the poster, the makers also announced the film's release date, adding to the excitement among fans.

While the first-look poster received mixed reactions on social media, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly praised Rajkummar Rao's transformation, saying that the actor had "done an incredible job."

Sourav Ganguly lauds first look of his biopic

Taking to his Instagram, Sourav Ganguly shared a video where he expressed his gratitude to his fans on his birthday, while also praising Rajkummar Rao's first look of his biopic. He said, "Thank you everyone for these sincere birthday wishes. It makes me feel so humble year after year that I get so much of love and affection from so many people all around the country and the world."

He further added, "Today it's been the launch of the first look of my biopic. Rajkummar, I think he's done an incredible job and it makes it even more special because it takes me back to the 2002 NatWest final and the Lord's Balcony which is recreated by Rajkummar and the cast and the crew of my biopic. So once again thank you so much for my birthday wishes and as I said it makes me feel incredibly humble year after year."

When is Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story releasing?

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will hit the big screens on May 14, 2027. Sharing the first look poster of the film, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Happy Birthday our dearest Dada. @souravganguly (sic)." Take a look below:

Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story: Crew details

The biographical drama Dada: Sourav Ganguly Story follows the journey of the former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL under the banner of Luv Films.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao's first look from Dada The Sourav Ganguly Story gets mixed reactions on X