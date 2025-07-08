Sourav Ganguly biopic: This National Award-winner will play 'Prince of Calcutta' on screen | Deets Inside After MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Praveen Tambe; another cricketer's biopic is being made in Bollywood and it is none other than, Sourav Ganguly.

New Delhi:

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The cricketer, who not only led the Indian cricket team but also was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, made his acting debut this year with the Netflix series, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. But do you know that soon a biopic will be made on Dada? Yes! A film on the life history of Sourav Ganguly, aka 'Prince of Calcutta', is in the works. Moreover, a National Award-winner has also been signed up for the role.

Sourav Ganguly selected the actor?

Not long back, Sourav Ganguly said that Rajkummar Rao would be the right choice to play his role in his biopic. 'I think the right person is doing this work. I will help him with everything. The shooting of the film will start in January next year,' said the former Indian cricket team captain.

Now Rajkummar Rao has also confirmed the news. 'Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic,' Rajkummar Rao told NTV, while adding that he is nervous about playing the star batter's role. For the unversed, Rao has played a cricketer in 2024's fictional film Mr and Mrs Mahi, hence, he's not oblivion to the tactics of the sport.

Reportedly, the film is in the pre-production stage and the shooting of the film will go on for about three months, then post-production work will be done. The makers have not yet announced the official title and director of the film.

A look at Dada's career

Sourav Ganguly made his international debut in January 1992. He scored 7212 runs in 188 innings of 113 Tests in his career at an average of 42.17 and a strike rate of 51.25. During this, he scored 35 half-centuries as well as 16 centuries. Dada also played 311 ODIs in his career. He scored 11363 runs in 300 ODI innings. During this, his average was 41.02 and his strike rate was 73.70. Ganguly scored 72 fifties and 22 centuries in ODIs. His best score in this format is 183 runs.

