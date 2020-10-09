Image Source : PIXABAY Sourabh Raaj Jain highlights anxiety and mental health issues through short film

'Mental Health' awareness is currently in the need of the hour, and with changing times and trends and more acceptance towards the issue, people are now opening up a lot more about it to help spread the word and build up solutions on how to deal with it.

Taking up the responsibility to do his own bit to help raise more awareness about mental health & anxiety issues, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has in his own way also taken a step forward to openly speak about the rising concern of this topic.

Highlighting the issue of anxiety in this day and age specially among youngsters, Sourabh takes on the roll of a psychology department professor who reaches out to a student suffering from anxiety to help her out, in a short film reflecting on mental health issues.

Sourabh personally felt that showcasing what issues like anxiety are all about was more of a personal responsibility, hence being a part of something like this was very important for him. Sourabh shares,"One of the makers of this short film was the cameraman Shivankar I worked with during Uttaran. When he narrated the story to me and explained me what anxiety can do to a person and why it is important to highlight the issue in today’s time, I didn't think twice and went ahead to be a part of this. I felt I should do it as more of a social responsibility, considering so many of us are going through tough times at the moment which may actually lead to anxiety in some cases, which after understanding more about I feel should definitely not be ignored, and instead be dealt with in a much more helpful manner. Mental health is currently a very rising issue at the moment and it needs to be made more aware about and importantly the acceptance for it needs to be more open now, and the best way to ensure that happens is to spread the message in our own way as much as we possibly can!".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage