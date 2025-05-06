Sonu Sood to be honoured with humanitarian award on May 31 at 72nd Miss World pageant Fateh actor Sonu Sood will be honoured with a humanitarian award at the 72nd Miss World grand finale, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is set to be conferred with a humanitarian award at the 72nd Miss World grand finale. The capital city of Hyderabad, Telangana, will host the 72nd Miss World pageant from May 7, which will come to an end with a grand finale on May 31, 2025. The Miss World Organisation, on Tuesday, announced at a press conference in Hyderabad that the award recognises Sonu's commitment towards social upliftment through his foundation.

The Dabangg actor said he will dedicate the award to the volunteers and supporters of his foundation, Sood Charity Foundation, as well as to the people whose lives it has impacted. The 51-year-old actor said, 'I’m also proud to announce that the Miss World Organisation and the Sood Charity Foundation have come together to collaborate on spreading awareness for a cancer-free world. This shared commitment will help amplify the message and bring hope to millions across the globe.'

Sonu will also serve as one of the judges for the 72nd Miss World grand finale, which will crown the next Miss World. Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, said, 'Sood’s compassion, tireless dedication, and impact through the Sood Charity Foundation perfectly embody the spirit of ‘beauty with a purpose’, the motto of Miss World.'

72nd Miss World grand finale

It is significant to note that the 72nd Miss World grand finale is scheduled to be held at the HITEX Arena. The opening ceremony will be held on May 10, 2025, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. It will feature a vibrant, parade-style presentation of Telangana’s folk dance performance.

Sonu Sood's work front

Actor Sonu Sood was last seen in his directorial debut 'Fateh'. The action thriller film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Vijay Raaz in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens on January 10, 2025. He will be next seen in the Malayalam action film Rambaan, co-starring South superstar Mohanlal.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi and team for Met Gala 2025 look, says 'made me feel like 'K'!'