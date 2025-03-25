Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood and nephew get injured in car crash near Mumbai-Nagpur Highway Sonu Sood was informed about the accident, and he quickly made his way to be with his wife and has been in Nagpur since last night.

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, was involved in a serious accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Monday night (March 24). According to sources, Sonali was travelling with her sister and nephew, with the latter driving the car. The vehicle collided with a truck, resulting in severe damage. Both Sonali and her nephew sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur. The vehicle collided with a truck, causing significant damage to the car. The accident happened near Songaon Police Station in Nagpur. Sonali Sood was sitting in the front seat of the car while her family members, sister-in-law and other relatives were sitting in the back. The car was destroyed in this accident but luckily, the airbags of the car opened after the collision, due to which there were no major injuries.

Details of incident

Images from the scene indicate that the car was severely damaged in the crash. It is reported that Sonali Sood and her nephew suffered injuries. Both of them are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital. Sources have stated that they will be kept under observation for 48 to 72 hours. Her condition is stable now.

As soon as Sonu Sood was informed about the accident, he quickly made his way to be with his wife and has been in Nagpur since last night. Sonu’s spokesperson confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, Sonali was involved in an accident. Sonu is currently unavailable." Medical staff at the hospital have confirmed that Sonali and her nephew are being closely monitored, and their condition will be observed for the next 48-72 hours. Meanwhile, Sonali's sister has not suffered any major injuries, though she has reportedly sustained minor wounds.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Singal said that this accident happened on Monday night. The car in which Sonu Sood's wife and others were travelling crashed into a truck. Everyone was saved because the airbag opened, but the car suffered heavy damage.

Sonali Sood's car.

A love story that began in Nagpur

Interestingly, Sonali and Sonu's love story began in Nagpur. Sonali was pursuing her studies in Nagpur when she met Sonu, who was studying engineering at the time. Their romance blossomed even before Sonu ventured into films, and after years of dating, they decided to get married. The couple tied the knot on September 25, 1996. Now, Sonu and Sonali are proud parents to two sons. Sonali prefers to stay away from the limelight and is rarely seen at public events or parties.

The Sood family's fans are sending their prayers for Sonali and her nephew's speedy recovery.