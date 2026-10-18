Sonu Sood, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly and others express grief over Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

The stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal has left many in shock and mourning. Several celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Subhashree Ganguly, took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to those affected by the tragic incident.

Sonu Sood, Prosenjit Chatterjee and other express grief over Kolkata Durga Puja stampede

Sonu Sood took to his X handle on Sunday and wrote in Bengali, which translates into English as, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Kolkata stampede. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the recovery of everyone injured."

Actor Dev also mourned the tragic incident and took to Facebook to express his grief, writing, "The unfortunate incident at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking. A festival that brings millions together in joy, devotion and celebration should have never become a reason for mishap and tragedy. My deepest condolences go out to the ones who have lost their loved ones in this tragic incident."

His note further added, "I pray to Maa Durga to protect all her devotees and watch over our beloved City of Joy. May her divine blessings keep everyone safe. May Bengal’s biggest festival remain a celebration of happiness, faith and togetherness and never turn into a nightmare for its people."

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also took to his Facebook page and wrote, "The tragic incident in Chorbagan is simply unacceptable. I could never have imagined that moments of festive joy would be overshadowed by such sorrow. I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families and wish those who have been injured a speedy recovery."

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/PROSENJITCHATTERJEE)Screengrab taken from Prosenjit Chatterjee's Facebook post

Subhashree Ganguly also expressed her profound grief and wrote in Bengali, which translates into English as "The light of the festival has faded, leaving behind the heartbreaking tragedy of the Chopra incident. Many innocent lives have been lost, casting a deep shadow of darkness and grief over the lives of families. This tragedy is not something that can be expressed in words. To those who have lost their loved ones, we cannot even imagine the depth of their pain. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families."

The note also added, "I pray for the strength to help everyone face this difficult situation and for peace for the souls of those who have passed away."

(Image Source : IG/ @SUBHASHREEGANGULY_REAL)Screengrab taken from Subhashree Ganguly's Instagram story.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives. He added that the team will be headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court.

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