Sonu Sood meets Sharad Kapoor, offers help after Josh actor seeks financial support

Actor Sharad Kapoor, known for his role in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, has opened up about the difficult phase he has been facing. After a series of videos which went viral, the actor, in a new video, spoke about his health, financial struggles and revealed that he has been depressed for a while. He also appealed to members of the film industry for support, saying he needs help financially, mentally and morally.

Sharad Kapoor seeks financial help

Sharad revealed that he had slipped into depression after being blamed for something he claims he had not done. He said the experience affected him deeply and made him withdraw from people and work.

"When somebody blames you for nothing toh apko dukh hota hi hain...toh main depression mein chala gaya tha. I didn't feel like meeting anybody, I didn't feel like working. But now I've decided and I have appealed to the industry...please help me," he said.

Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based NGO Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust and a friend of Sharad, who has been posting his videos, further revealed that he has been bedridden for the past two to three years and has struggled to access treatment and medication. She also said in his presence that there have been times when Sharad has gone without food for two to three days. While his family members occasionally call him, he said he is currently looking for support from the industry.

Sonu Sood extends his support to Sharad Kapoor

Soon after the video went viral, Sonu Sood met Sharad Kapoor. He extended his support and hugged him as they left.

Sharad Kapoor seeks financial and emotional support

In his appeal, Sharad urged senior actors and members of the film fraternity to come forward and help him. He said, "I really need help financially, morally, mentally... so I need your help. All my senior actors."

The actor's friend also clarified that he does not own a bungalow or have crores of rupees in his bank account. Sharad's appeal comes at a time when he is dealing with health challenges and financial difficulties.

has also shared videos highlighting his situation. She explained that the actor has been dealing with physical challenges and needs care. She also appealed to the film industry to consider offering him work.

Sharad Kapoor's health and his four pet dogs

Sharad was recently seen walking with the help of a stick in the videos. He revealed that he had broken his leg and was also in the process of relocating. Due to his current circumstances, his four pet dogs are being moved to an animal welfare centre with the help of his friends.

The actor said he hopes to bring his pets back home once he is settled. He has also spoken emotionally about being separated from them and expressed his wish to reunite with them soon.

Sharad Kapoor's film career

Sharad made his acting debut with the 1996 film Dastak. He went on to appear in several films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His performance in Josh, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, earned him a Filmfare Award nomination in the Best Actor in a Negative Role category.

Over the years, Sharad has been part of several film projects. His role in Josh remains one of his most recognised performances.

ALSO READ:

Sonu Sood backs Rajpal Yadav after actor surrenders in Tihar jail: 'When one of our own…'