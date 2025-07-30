Sonu Sood birthday special: The star who stepped up for millions during COVID-19 On Sonu Sood's 52nd birthday, let's take a look at what all did the actor did during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave him the title of 'Messiah'.

New Delhi:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were struggling, actor Sonu Sood became a real-life hero for thousands. Known for playing villains in both Bollywood and South Indian films, Sonu showed his true side by helping those who were in need. On his 52nd birthday, let's take a look at the actor's work, which made him become a 'Messiah' for those who were in need, particularly migrant workers.

It is known that the Government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on the evening of March 24, 2020, as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Sonu Sood becomes the 'Messiah' for migrant workers

During that time, many migrant workers were stuck far from home with no money, food, or way to travel. Seeing their pain, Sonu stepped in. He arranged buses, trains, and even flights to help them return to their villages safely. Apart from transportation, Sood and his team provided food, water, and temporary shelter to tens of thousands of people affected by the lockdown.

Sonu Sood supplied oxygen cylinders and critical medical equipment to hospitals during COVID surges, arranged airlifts for critically ill patients, and launched health initiatives like the 'Ilaaj India' initiative to provide free healthcare services to the needy. In addition, he provided scholarships to underprivileged students and launched e-rickshaw initiatives and career sites to generate employment.

Not only this, Sood also helped stranded students overseas, including flying more than 1,500 Indian students back from Kyrgyzstan and approximately 100 medical students from Moscow during border closures.

The Jodhaa Akbar actor Sonu Sood was conferred with the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme for his extraordinary humanitarian efforts. He also received the Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Festival in 2025.

Sonu Sood's work front

The Dabangg actor Sonu Sood, who was last seen in his directorial debut film 'Fateh' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, will be seen in Eeshwar Nivas's directorial 'Kisaan', as per details mentioned on IMDb. He is best known for his work in films like 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Dookudu', 'Happy New Year' and 'Dabangg'.

