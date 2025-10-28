Sonu Nigam's touching gesture at Satish Shah's prayer meet; urges Madhu Shah to sing 'Tere Mere Sapne' | Watch Singer Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt tribute to renowned TV and Bollywood actor Satish Shah at his prayer meet, singing with his wife Madhu Shah. Fans were moved, remembering the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, who passed at 74 on October 25, 2025.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam honoured the late actor Satish Shah with a heartfelt musical tribute at his prayer meet. The emotional performance quickly went viral on the internet, resonating with attendees and fans alike, celebrating Satish Shah's life and legacy.

In the video, Sonu Nigam is seen kneeling in front of Madhu and encouraging her to join him in humming a few lines of the song. Madhu then joins him in performing the song. For the unversed, the prayer meet took place in Juhu on Monday.

Sonu Nigam makes Satish Shah's wife Madhu Shah sing 'Tere Mere Sapne'

A video of the tribute was shared by actor Aanjjan Srivastav on his official Instagram handle with the caption, "This beautiful gesture by @sonunigamofficial made Satish's memorial so special. Truly, this was a celebration of his life. But this moment will stay in my heart forever, singing to Madhu Bhabhi, Satish's most favourite song. It’s a reminder that music binds, heals, and does so much. Also, remembering what a melody master Satish himself was."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

The heartfelt tribute offered to Satish Shah affected many on social media. Many people said they were moved to tears when they saw Sonu Nigam sing 'Tere Mere Sapne' as Madhu joined in. One user wrote, "Satishji gone from this world to another but will stay in many hearts forever. I feel like personal loss as we have been watching him since childhood. Right now Satishji will be making God laugh hardest."

Another user commented, "Even though death is inevitable.. it’s irreparable.. It aches to know that your loved one is no more physically seen.. heard forever.. All my prayers to the almighty to give Satish jis soul rest in peace n also give his wife n his family the strength to overcome such a huge loss."

Satish Shah passed away due to kidney-related illness

For the unversed, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actor Satish Shah passed away at the age of 74 on October 25, 2025, due to kidney failure. The news of his sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in deep shock. Several celebrities from the TV and Bollywood industry, along with his close friends, attended his funeral.

Also Read: Satish Shah funeral: Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar bid farewell with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai title track | Video