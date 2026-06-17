Sonu Nigam opens up on painful nerve-related health issue, says 'confidence thoda kam hai' ahead of concert

New Delhi:

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has recently shared his health update with his fans and followers on social media. He revealed that he has been dealing with a painful nerve-related condition, which led him to seek extensive medical care. He also underwent a series of tests, including MRI and CT scans and has been taking medications.

On Tuesday, Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he spoke about a recent health issue that has been affecting him for the past few days.

Sonu Nigam reveals he underwent MRI and CT scans for nerve-related condition

In the video, Sonu Nigam revealed that he is dealing with a pinched nerve and has undergone multiple MRI and CT scans over the past week. Showing a medical patch on his shoulder, he shared that he has also been taking several medications as part of his treatment.

He said, "Ye dekhiye, yahan meri nerves pinch ho gayi hain. Main pichhle 1 hafte se bhugat raha hu isko MRI, CT scans aur physiotherapy karwani padi. Main kaafi dard mein tha aur abhi bhi painkillers le raha hoon. Usi wajah se mera gala bhi thoda bhaari lag raha hai. Aaj main lagbhag ek mahine aur 10-12 din baad perform kar raha hoon, isliye confidence waise hi thoda kam hai, aur upar se gala bhi poori tarah theek nahi hai (Look, the nerves here have been pinched. I have been dealing with this problem for the past week. I had to undergo MRI scans, CT scans, and physiotherapy. I was in a lot of pain and am still taking painkillers. Because of that, my throat feels a bit heavy as well. Today, I am performing after nearly one month and 10-12 days, so my confidence is already a little low, and on top of that, my throat has not fully recovered yet.)"

In the video, he also assured his fans that he would be taking the stage after a long break and would perform despite his recent health issues.

Notably, the singer is scheduled to perform at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on June 27, 2026, in Mumbai.

Also Read: 'First Arijit Singh then you': Is Pritam quitting music? Birthday post leaves fan confused