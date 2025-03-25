Sonu Nigam concert: Stones, bottles hurled at singer during performance at Delhi University, he reacts The situation led to Sonu Nigam halting his performance midway, as he, without losing his calm, urged the crowd not to behave in such a rash manner.

Singer Sonu Nigam’s performance at the Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) Engifest 2025 took an ugly turn when a section of the crowd began hurling stones and bottles at the stage during the Sunday event. The circumstances led to Sonu Nigam halting his performance midway, as he, without losing his calm, urged the crowd not to behave in such a rash manner.

"Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye (I have come here for you so that we can all have a good time. I'm not asking you to not enjoy, but please don't do this)," he said to the audience, reported Hindustan Times.

The famous singer shared several videos of the event, but did not mention anything about the said incident. Reportedly, he continued the show after the audience was brought under control.

It was reported that the event consisted of over one lakh attendees. Speaking to the media, a few students later called the incident shameful. "It was shameful to see that just because of a few unruly students, a legend like him had to pause and request the audience to behave," they said.