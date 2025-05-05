Sonu Nigam apologises to Karnataka over Bengaluru concert controversy: 'My love for you is bigger...' Sonu Nigam apologizes to Karnataka for his controversial remarks during a Bengaluru concert, amid backlash and an FIR filed against him.

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has issued a public apology to the people of Karnataka amid ongoing controversy surrounding his remarks during a recent concert in Bengaluru. The singer, who was criticized for a comment perceived as insensitive toward the Kannada language, took to Instagram to express remorse and reaffirm his affection for the state.

"Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always," Nigam wrote in a heartfelt social media post, days after a portion of the audience at his concert demanded that he sing exclusively in Kannada. The post comes after widespread backlash and an FIR filed against him by local authorities.

The incident occurred on April 25 during a live performance at a college event in Bengaluru. A group of attendees persistently urged the singer to perform in Kannada, which led to a heated moment on stage. Nigam, visibly frustrated, reportedly responded by linking the demand to divisive attitudes, referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir — an incident in which 26 civilians, including two from Karnataka, lost their lives.

In a follow-up statement shared online, Nigam explained his version of events, saying he felt threatened by a group of young men who confronted him on stage. He described their behaviour as aggressive and intimidating, adding that some audience members were embarrassed by the confrontation and urged the group to stop.

"I’m 51 years old now and I have every right to take offence when someone young enough to be my son threatens me in front of thousands," Nigam stated. He added that while he respects Kannada deeply and considers it one of the key languages of his musical journey, he would not tolerate being coerced during a performance.

Nigam clarified that he had prepared a specific set list and had always planned to include Kannada songs in the show. He said he eventually performed Kannada songs for over an hour, receiving applause from the audience.

The controversy has since drawn attention from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which has called for a 'non-cooperation' campaign against the singer, accusing him of hurting the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community.

Despite the uproar, Nigam has called for unity and cautioned against generalizing an entire community based on the actions of a few individuals. He reiterated his respect for Karnataka and said he would fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

"I leave it to the wise people of Karnataka to decide who was at fault. I respect and trust the law enforcement agencies and will comply with their expectations," he said in conclusion.

The police have summoned Nigam in relation to the FIR lodged at Avalahalli Police Station on May 3.

Authorities are expected to proceed with questioning in the coming days as the controversy continues to spark debate over language, identity, and artistic freedom in India.

