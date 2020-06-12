Song dedicated to Sonu Sood to release on Saturday. Watch teaser

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULJAINOFFICIALL Sonu Sood has turned out to be the real-life hero for the migrant workers.

Sonu Sood's ghar bhejo initiative has inspired a song that will be released on Saturday. The song titled 'Meri Maa' is a tribute to an initiative by actor Sonu Sood to help the migrant workers reach their homes all across the nation. The song symbolises how all the mothers are waiting to reunite with their children. The song has been sung by Rahul Jain and Vandana Khandelwal wrote the lyrics.

"'Main roya pardes mein to...Bheega Maa ka pyaar...Dukh ne dukh se baat ...Bin chitti bin taar...Lauta jo ghar ko main...To mamta uski muskurayi ...MERI MAA ki duaein Mujhe. Wapas Ghar le aayi'. Dedicated to #gharbhejo initiative by @sonu_sood and all fellow Indians who stood by each other in these difficult times," singer-composer Rahul Jain captioned the video on Instagram.

Earlier, Sonu bid adieu to 2000 people at Borivali station, Mumbai. The actor came to see off the migrants and also distributed essentials to them before they headed to Uttar Pradesh.

Sonu has so far arranged buses and flights for the migrant labourers and turned out to be the real-life hero for them. His fan base is expanding day by day and people are in complete awe of the work he has been doing.

However, despite his selfless service, he became a political target when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned his intentions. As per a PTI report, Sonu estimates that he has helped 18,000-20,000 workers to go back to their homes, which includes flights for the migrants of Assam, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Watch the recent video of Sonu bidding goodbye to the people at Borivali station below:

Real-life hero #SonuSood bids goodbye to 2000 migrants heading to their homes in UP.@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/SBGyw7pR6q — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) June 12, 2020

Talking to PTI about the controversy, he said, “I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage