Sonam Kapoor dons a Marilyn Monroe look for Halloween. See pics and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is famous for experimenting with her looks and never fails to impress her fans with her new styles.

Like every year, this time too Sonam amped up her fashion game for Halloween. Yes, the diva donned the look of the iconic Hollywood celebrity Marilyn Monroe. From blonde hair to the mole, Sonam aced the overall appearance by taking care of little details.

At first, the actress shared a video od her new look with a creepy laugh. In her caption, she wrote, “This Halloween has got me going… Oh, my Monroe! Becoming this diva was such a fun experience for me and my team. Definitely one of my fav looks I’ve recreated for Halloween, ever! What do you guys think of this transformation? Comment with an emoji and paint me a picture!”

After this, came a yet another BTS video which was a time-lapse one. Here, Sonam’s crew is seen doing her hair and make up to prepare her for the gorgeous look.

At last the actress shared a few clicks of her Marilyn Monroe avatar in different moods. In one of the pictures, she wrote: “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” - Marilyn Monroe

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is not the only celeb to don a Halloween special look, a lot of other B-town celebs were seen in their spooky and fun avatars. Take a look at the few celebs who shared their looks on their social media handles:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's Halloween look

