Sonam Kapoor celebrates wedding anniversary with Anand Ahuja, shares heartfelt Instagram post Sonam Kapoor shares a series of pictures with husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018.

New Delhi:

Actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja are celebrating their seven years of marriage on May 8, 2025. On Thursday, the Neerja actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from her wedding festivities. Taking to the Instagram account, Sonam Kapoor posted unseen pictures of their engagement ceremony to wedding festivities with husband Anand Ahuja. For the unversed, the couple got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony.

The actor also shared a picture of her son, Vayu, in her carousel post. For those who don't know, the couple welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022. The caption of the post reads, 'Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal Happy Anniversary.' Fans have filled the comment section with congratulatory messages and wished the duo a happy anniversary. One user commented, 'Most beautiful couple my favs', another user wrote, 'Wow so lovely pics & Happy Anniversary dear.'

Check the post below:

The post has garnered thousands of likes and over a hundred comments ever since it was posted. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Esha Gupta, The Royals actor Bhumi Pednekar and Nargis Fakhri wished the couple a happy anniversary and commented heartfelt emojis.

Badhaai Do actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, 'Happy Anniversary' along with a red heart emoji. Rustom actor Esha Gupta commented, 'God Bless Always' along with a red heart emoji and an evil eye emoji. Sonam Kapoor is best known for her roles in Bollywood movies such as Neerja, Sanju, Raanjhanaa and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The 39-year-old actor was last seen in the crime drama thriller 'Blind' in 2023 alongside Lucy Aarden and Lillete Dubey in the lead roles.

Also Read: All Indian Cine Workers Association condemns Pakistani actors Mahira Khan-Fawad Khan for anti-India statements