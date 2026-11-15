Sonakshi Sinha's obscene morphed images case: Court orders accused's release over procedural lapses

Some obscene videos and photographs of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha had gone viral on social media, leading to the arrest of an individual. However, the court deemed the arrest unlawful and ordered his release. The case was registered at Bandra Police Station on November 13, 2026, following a complaint by Sonakshi, who alleged that a man from Delhi had shared her morphed images on social media. The accused was arrested in Delhi on Saturday and produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai. However, the court declared the arrest illegal and ordered his release.

Accused behind the creation of obscene images of Sonakshi arrested

The accused, Aryan Deepak Jain, was produced before a magistrate at the Bandra court on Saturday. He had been arrested on November 14, 2026, at approximately 10:11 am in connection with a case linked to Jagatpuri Police Station in Shahdara, Delhi. He was subsequently released, and the reason for the decision has now emerged.

During the hearing, the Bandra police sought three days of police custody, stating that they needed to identify the medium or electronic device used to create the alleged obscene images of the actress. They also argued that further investigation was required.

Accused granted release due to procedural lapses by police

The court observed that the accused had not been produced before a local magistrate's court in Delhi before being brought to Mumbai. The magistrate remarked that it appeared the police had brought the accused directly from Delhi to the court without following the mandatory legal procedure of first producing him before a magistrate in the jurisdiction where the arrest took place.

The court further observed that the investigating agency had failed to provide any satisfactory explanation on record as to why this mandatory procedure had not been followed.

Sonakshi's morphed photo case: Arrest of accused termed illegal

Lawyers Aman Shahi, Prashant Trivedi and Aditya Jain, appearing for the accused, strongly opposed the police's request for custody. They argued that the accused had neither been served the mandatory notice before his arrest nor informed of the grounds for his arrest.

Furthermore, they stated that the accused had been transported out of Delhi by flight in a highly clandestine manner. The lawyers pointed out that he had not been produced before a local magistrate in Delhi, as required by law. They alleged that the authorities had acted in haste due to the influence of the complainant.

The accused maintained that he had committed no offence and that, prima facie, the legal provisions invoked in the case were not applicable.

Failure to follow mandatory procedures before arrest

Regarding the notice required before an arrest, the court noted that the offences alleged against the accused carry a maximum sentence of seven years. In such cases, police officers are required to comply with the provisions stipulated under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which include recording the reasons necessitating an arrest.

The court observed that the records did not demonstrate that the investigating officer had satisfactorily complied with these mandatory requirements. An individual cannot be arrested and held in custody merely on the grounds that further investigation is required, particularly when the legal procedures governing arrests have not been followed.

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