Sonakshi Sinha: 'Can't imagine Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal', recalls working with 'Nikita Roy' co-star

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Nikita Roy'. The horror-mystery film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 27, 2025. For the unversed, this film marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha, and besides Sonakshi, it features Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Recently, the actress has expressed her thoughts on the much-anticipated third instalment of the hit-comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri', titled 'Hera Pheri 3'.

Sonakshi says 'Can't imagine Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal'

In a recent interview with IANS, Sonakshi Sinha shared that she can’t imagine "Hera Pheri 3" without Paresh Rawal. "There is no way that she can imagine Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal. The Dabangg actress also mentioned that Rawal's presence is important to the film to maintain the charm of the franchise.

This comes soon after the veteran actor confirmed his exit from the franchise last month. By sharing a tweet on his official X handle, Paresh Rawal wrote, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr Priyadarshan the film director."

For those who don't know, Hera Pheri 3 is the third instalment of the film Hera Pheri, which was released on the big screens in 2000. The cult-classic film features Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Gulshan Grover in the lead roles.

Sonakshi's experience of working with Paresh Rawal

Moreover, Sonakshi also shared her experience of working with Paresh Rawal in her upcoming horror mystery film 'Nikita Roy' and said, "Fantastic. I think it was such an honour for me to share screen space with an actor of his calibre. And, you know, in terms of his body of work and how amazing he is, it was an amazing experience for me."

