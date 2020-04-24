Sona Mohapatra accuses Kartik Aaryan of planting negative stories about her after his TikTok video went wrong

Sona Mohapatra and Kartik Aaryan

Singer Sona Mohapatra who recently called out Kartik Aaryan for the 'misogynistic' TiKtok video has now accused him of planting negative stories in the media after the incident. Criticisng Kartik Aaryan and his PR team, Sona took to Twitter to write: "Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how ‘all’ ‘netizens’ r ‘slamming’ me for having issue with ur ‘silly- dangerous’video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik,were genuine in your retraction... MCP ego flared up?”

In another tweet on Thursday, the singer wrote, "& dear all including the PR hungry @TheAaryanKartik, sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn’t justify ur video either.This is India.What do the stats show?How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite?Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence?”.

For the unversed, Kartik received backlash from a section of netizens for a video with his sister. In the TikTok video, the actor "throws" her sister out of the balcony after being served an unappetising meal. The video was called misogynitic.

Sona then retweeted a tweet that read, "Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain (now he is writing and editing these films as well)?" Sona added, "This guy has become a youth idol by consistently starring in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their abusers.Call this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli."

Filmmaker Onir also called the video 'idiotic' and tweeted, "Someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to."

Kartik deleted the video and his action was applauded by Sona. "I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve," she tweeted.

On a related note, Kartik has been time and again questioned for his choice of films with misogynitic undertones like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Even his last film Pati Patni Aur Woh had a monologue that mentioned marital rape on a lighter note. The line was later removed from the film.

