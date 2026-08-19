Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2 team was recceing for the film; what they found will blow your mind

New Delhi:

Tumbbad 2 is currently in the making, starring Sohum Shah and Alia Bhatt. While scouting locations, the team made an unexpected discovery at the same wada (mansion) where the first film was shot. They found original props from the 2018 horror film that had remained at the location for years.

Tumbbad 2 crew discovers something unique during shoot

During the recce, the team came across the original atte ki gudiya moulds (wheat doll moulds) used in Tumbbad. The moulds had been left at the location since the first film (which released in 2018) and were still intact. They also found the original lock opener from the wada, which had featured in the first movie.

For the team, finding these objects was more than just a surprise. It brought back memories of making Tumbbad and the effort that went into creating its eerie world. A crew member recalled and exclusively told India TV, “We had gone to the wada purely for the recce and didn’t expect to come across anything from the first film. When we found the atte ki gudiya moulds, there was an instant sense of nostalgia because these were things we had actually used while making Tumbbad. Then we discovered the original lock opener as well. It was quite surreal to see these things still there after all these years. In a way, it felt like the location had preserved little pieces of the film for us to find when we came back.”

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Tumbbad 2 makers find something unique during location recce

Tumbbad 2 brings back the world of the cult classic

The discovery comes as Tumbbad 2 prepares to continue the story of the franchise. The first film, released in 2018, starred Sohum Shah and went on to develop a strong cult following for its folklore-inspired story, striking visuals and atmospheric setting.

Its theatrical re-release in 2024 introduced the film to a fresh audience and turned out to be a major success. The sequel has already created buzz with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt joining the cast. Sohum Shah announced their casting in July, revealing that the two actors will be part of the next chapter alongside him.

Tumbbad 2 release date and cast

Tumbbad 2 is being led by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by producer Dr Jayantilal Gada. Adesh Prasad is directing the sequel. The film will bring Sohum Shah, Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui together as the story moves forward.

Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

Also read:

Tumbbad 2, Drishyam 3 and more: Bollywood sequels to look forward to | See full list