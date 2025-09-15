Soha Ali Khan recalls being flashed in Italy: 'What is their motive?' Actor Soha Ali Khan recently revealed a shocking experience of being flashed in public during a trip to Italy. Her honest account sheds light on how privilege can offer some protection but doesn’t eliminate risk.

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about a troubling incident during a trip to Italy—one that she describes as both disturbing and incomprehensible. In a conversation on The Male Feminist podcast by Hauterrfly, she revealed that she was publicly flashed in broad daylight.

The fact that this happened so openly, she says, left her wondering: what’s the motive?

She shared, “Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah, what is their motive? I don’t understand that.” Her words reflect both confusion and indignation—two emotions many of us might feel in that situation.

A reflection on privilege and everyday risk

Soha also spoke candidly about her own life circumstances, her family, her background, her identity, and how these things have offered her a level of protection not always afforded to many others. She acknowledged that while she has largely been shielded from certain kinds of unsafe situations, that is not the story for everyone.

“For so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day,” she pointed out, highlighting the everyday harassment that many endure, often silently.

Behind the glamour: Bollywood’s unseen walls

Bollywood has its own set of unspoken rules. When it comes to casting couch scenarios, favouritism, and abuse of power, many voices have spoken up or tried to over the years. Soha acknowledged that her lineage—being the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and coming from a well-known family—afforded her protection from some of those darker avenues that others might be forced to navigate. She said that being “from there” (her family) allowed certain doors to be closed to those pressures.

Soha Ali Khan is the sister of Saif Ali Khan and the daughter of famous actress Sharmila Tagore. Inaaya Naumi Khemu, her daughter, was born to her marriage to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Regarding her career, she most recently began her own podcast, "All About Her", and was last featured in "Chhorii 2", which was made available on Prime Video earlier this year.

