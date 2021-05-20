Image Source : TWITTER/@SOOMPI 'So I Married The Anti-Fan' actor Choi Tae Joon completed military service

South Korean actor Choi Tae-joon has officially completed his military service. Sharing the good news with fans, the actor’s management agency Studio Santa Claus Entertainment confirmed he has discharged from his military service on May 18. So I Married The Anti-Fan actor has received a Grade 4 in his physical examination due to his health issues and was enlisted as a public service worker on August 1 in 2019.

The actor who marked his debut in 2001 in SBS’s hit drama 'Piano,' is currently essaying the lead role in the Korean show, 'So I Married the Anti-fan' with Sooyoung from Girls' Generation's. The series is adapted from the novel of the same name which was published back in 2019. It is premiered on the channel Naver TV in the month of April, this year.

The romantic-comedy talks about a global K-pop star (Choi) and his anti-fan (Sooyoung) who is a journalist working for a magazine. With a sudden twist of fate, both the rivals end up together. The new episodes of the series airs every Friday and Saturday on V Line and OTT platforms, Viki, Amazon Prime, and iQIYI.

The actor shot to fame after 'The Undateables' and 'Suspicious Partner' co-starring Ji Chang-wook and Nam Ji-hyn. He also participated in the virtual reality show, 'We Got Married' in 2016. He was paired with Apink fame Yoon Bo-mi.