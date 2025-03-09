Snow White to Black Bag, Hollywood films releasing in March If you want to see some different from Bollywood action, romance and drama then watch out for these five Hollywood films releasing this month.

If you are also bored of watching Bollywood masala films, then here's a list of Hollywood films which are going to be released this month in March. While Mickey 17, featuring Batman star Robert Pattinson, is out in theatres now, several Hollywood films are gearing up for their releases in March. Let's have a look at them here.

Black Bag

Black Bag will be a thriller film which will have a great mix of action and suspense. Black Bag is set to release in theaters on March 28. Black Bag is an American spy thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. At the same time, David Koepp has written this film. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abella, Tom Burke, Naomi Harris, Regé-Jean Page and Pierce Brosnan.

In the Lost Lands

The film In the Lost Lands, based on the story of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, will be an epic fantasy adventure. The Lost Lands is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, whose story is written by Constantin Werner. The film is set to be released on March 14.

My Melbourne

My Melbourne is an anthology film inspired by true events that took place in Melbourne, Australia. The film will be released on March 14. The film is directed by Indian filmmakers Onir, Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan.

Snow White

Disney's film Snow White, a live-action remake of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," has fans very excited. It is directed by Marc Webb, and the script is written by Erin Cressida Wilson. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and Andrew Burnap. The film will be released on March 21.

About Mickey 17

Mickey 17 is a 2025 science fiction dark comedy film produced, written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, based on Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey 7. Robert Pattinson is in the lead role in this film. Apart from him, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Also Read: IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey dominate, Chamkila wins Best Film | Full winners list